UPDATE 1-Speculators boost net long U.S. dollar bets for 2nd week-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds comments, details, byline, another dollar positioning gauge, bitcoin futures) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, pushing net long positions to their largest since mid-May last year, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position rose to $11.03 billion in the week ended June 26, from $8.64 billion the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $13.04 billion in the week of June 26, up from net longs of $10.38 billion the previous week. That was also the largest net long positioning since mid-May, Reuters data showed. U.S. dollar sentiment has improved over the last few months due to an improving economic backdrop and expectations for further gains have been reinforced after the Federal Reserve signaled two more interest rate hikes this year a few weeks ago. "We think stronger U.S. growth should keep the Federal Reserve on a hiking cycle with two more rate hikes this year and three more next year, which also should ultimately be supportive for the dollar," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a research note. It added that U.S. economic reports are consistently better than that of the euro zone and the bank expects this to continue for the rest of the year. Since hitting a more than three-year low in mid-February, the dollar index has rallied by more than 8 percent. In the cryptocurrency market, meanwhile, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures fell to 1,368 contracts from net shorts of 1,595 the previous week, the data showed. That was the smallest net short since bitcoin futures started trading on Cboe in December last year. Bitcoin on Friday fell as low as $5,774.72 on Bitstamp, its weakest level since around mid-November. It recovered, however, from that 7-1/2-month low and was last up 1.1 percent at $5,910.01. So far in 2018, bitcoin has fallen 57.4 percent, after surging more than 1,300 percent last year. "Crypto is suffering from a negative reflexivity cycle — the floundering prices, worsening technicals and poor liquidity are keeping crypto-investors cautious, which is worsening liquidity and further pushing down prices," said Thomas Lee, managing partner, at Fundstrat Global Advisors in New York. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $3.887 billion 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 44,430 46,565 Short 78,651 82,127 Net -34,221 -35,562 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-4.935 billion 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 190,147 190,684 Short 156,243 154,566 Net 33,904 36,118 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $1.784 billion 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 41,491 46,892 Short 63,072 66,098 Net -21,581 -19,206 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $4.8 billion 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 13,242 18,837 Short 51,273 50,794 Net -38,031 -31,957 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.465 billion 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 40,866 45,738 Short 73,665 59,752 Net -32,799 -14,014 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $3.03 billion 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 33,105 32,212 Short 74,083 75,311 Net -40,978 -43,099 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $0.314 billion 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 61,775 60,316 Short 74,285 71,581 Net -12,510 -11,265 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $1.205 billion 26 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 14,898 14,656 Short 32,460 30,596 Net -17,562 -15,940