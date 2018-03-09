UPDATE 1-Speculators boost net short dollar bets to four-week high -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, comment, table, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar bets grew to a four-week high this week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position was $11.46 billion in the week to March 6, compared with net shorts of $11.29 billion the previous week. Net short positioning on the greenback has increased for a second straight week. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real, and Russian rouble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $14.11 billion, down from $14.51 billion the week before. The dollar was once again on the defensive this past week amid concerns about the impact of hefty U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum on the U.S. economy. President Donald Trump, however, exempted Mexico and Canada, two of the United States' major trading partners, minimizing the impact on the dollar. The U.S. currency managed to hold some gains of 0.3 percent over the last two weeks though, compared with a nearly 1 percent gain during the previous two weeks. But so far this year, the dollar index was down 2.2 percent "Mr. Trump's bark appears to have been much worse than his bite, and when the policy is finally enacted it may have more of a theatrical effect rather than an economic one," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy, at BK Asset Management. Meanwhile, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures fell to 1,599 contracts, down from a net short position of 1,833 contracts in the prior week, the data showed. Bitcoin was last down 2.5 percent at $9,055.04 on the Luxembourg-based exchange Bitstamp. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $10.231 billion 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 50,057 44,539 Short 136,902 141,190 Net -86,845 -96,651 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-20.614 billion 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 227,354 238,287 Short 94,382 100,310 Net 132,972 137,977 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-0.457 billion 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 61,368 62,924 Short 56,104 50,237 Net 5,264 12,687 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.127 billion 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 17,945 15,888 Short 26,422 31,887 Net -8,477 -15,999 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-1.52 billion 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 54,233 54,279 Short 34,668 32,059 Net 19,565 22,220 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-0.245 billion 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 47,469 47,255 Short 44,334 37,681 Net 3,135 9,574 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.223 billion 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 114,143 120,144 Short 30,848 27,637 Net 83,295 92,507 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.002 billion 06 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 33,091 32,179 Short 33,061 33,170 Net 30 -991 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)