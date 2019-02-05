UPDATE 1-Speculators cut long dollar bets in week of Dec. 31 -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, table) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed their net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the week ended Dec. 31, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday. The value of the net long dollar position was $30.16 billion, compared with $32.48 billion in the week ended Dec. 24. The speculative market has been long on the dollar since mid-June last year. To be long on a currency means traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Due to the 35-day partial U.S. government shutdown, the CFTC stopped releasing the data but resumed last week, starting with the figures for the week of Dec. 24, 2018. In a broader measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $29.55 billion as of Dec. 31, 2018, compared with $32.03 billion, a week earlier. The dollar, which rose about 4 percent in 2018, helped by safe-haven flows amid persistent equity market volatility, had weakened in the last days of 2018 as stocks rebounded from a sharp sell-off and risk appetite returned. In the cryptocurrency market, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures totaled 1,230 contracts in the week ended Dec. 24, down from 1,142 the previous week. Bitcoin remains entrenched in a deep slump, which began early last year. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $10.128 billion 31 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 32,712 33,281 Short 121,335 132,370 Net -88,623 -99,089 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $6.665 billion 31 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 148,288 139,059 Short 194,936 197,514 Net -46,648 -58,455 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.648 billion 31 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 35,782 35,076 Short 92,696 91,555 Net -56,914 -56,479 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $3.21 billion 31 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 5,931 6,830 Short 31,461 30,159 Net -25,530 -23,329 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $3.818 billion 31 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 34,330 27,887 Short 84,979 72,579 Net -50,649 -44,692 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $1.881 billion 31 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 27,919 22,653 Short 54,210 53,914 Net -26,291 -31,261 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.257 billion 31 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 82,260 64,558 Short 72,488 61,129 Net 9,772 3,429 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.134 billion 31 Dec 2018 Prior week week Long 18,272 17,717 Short 16,310 15,777 Net 1,962 1,940 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)