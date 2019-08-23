UPDATE 1-Speculators cut net long dollar bets to lowest in more than a year -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, comment, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long dollar position fell to its lowest in more than a year, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $13.327 billion in the week ended Aug. 20, compared with $16.7 billion in the previous week. This week's net long dollar position was the smallest since early July 2018, falling for a third straight week. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net long position of $10.9 billion in the week ended Aug. 20, compared with $12.31 billion the previous week. The dollar was pressured all week by the continued slide in U.S. Treasury yields and the subsequent inversion in the yield curve, a scenario some analysts believe presages a recession. So far this month, the dollar has weakened by 0.8% against a basket of six major currencies. The dollar was further pummeled on Friday after a series of tweets from President Donald Trump that further escalated trade tensions between the United States and China. Philip Marey, senior U.S. strategist, at Rabobank said by increasing friction with China, Trump will get what he wants and that is: force the Fed to cut interest rates. "There is now a strong feedback loop between trade policy and monetary policy that will force the FOMC to make more insurance cuts in the coming months, most likely in September and October," said Marey. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-3.666 billion 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 49,984 51,764 Short 18,830 27,022 Net 31,154 24,742 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $5.269 billion 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 168,455 167,214 Short 206,432 213,863 Net -37,977 -46,649 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $7.028 billion 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 33,405 33,405 Short 125,823 129,225 Net -92,418 -95,820 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.421 billion 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 7,925 7,760 Short 19,042 20,712 Net -11,117 -12,952 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-0.979 billion 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 47,368 50,065 Short 34,331 35,865 Net 13,037 14,200 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $4.254 billion 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 32,358 36,304 Short 95,139 99,216 Net -62,781 -62,912 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.792 billion 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 147,542 152,707 Short 37,183 35,145 Net 110,359 117,562 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $1.171 billion 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 21,073 20,500 Short 39,333 33,947 Net -18,260 -13,447 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)