UPDATE 1-Speculators cut U.S. dollar shorts to lowest in 11 weeks -CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds table, bitcoin futures, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar position in the latest week fell to its lowest level in nearly three months, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position was $10.84 billion in the week ended May 8, from $15.15 billion the previous week. This week's dollar net shorts were the smallest since the week ended Feb. 20. Short-term investors have been short the dollar since mid-July last year. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position equivalent to $13.31 billion, down from $18.32 billion the previous week. That broader net short dollar positioning was the lowest since mid-March. Sentiment on the dollar has markedly improved in the last few weeks due to surging bond yields and signs of rising inflation that have spurred expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Over the last two weeks, the dollar has rallied more than 2 percent against a basket of six major currencies. The dollar's path, however, could change in the next few weeks. This week brought data showing a weaker-than-expected inflation outlook, which has pressured the greenback. "Expectations of accelerated U.S. inflation have tentatively cooled due to a series of tepid data readings, including U.S. wage growth, the producer price index, and the consumer price index, all of which were generally weaker than expected," said James Chen, head of research at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "Cumulatively, these lower inflation readings have combined to give the U.S. dollar some pause," he added. Speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures edged up to 1,635 contracts from 1,597 contracts the previous week, the data showed. After experiencing a slowdown for most of the year amid concerns of a clamp-down by regulators, bitcoin has recovered some ground in recent weeks. For the week, however, bitcoin fell 5.2 percent on the BitStamp platform, after rising for five straight weeks. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $0.626 billion 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 51,812 57,349 Short 57,274 58,754 Net -5,462 -1,405 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-17.868 billion 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 226,601 221,011 Short 106,096 100,443 Net 120,505 120,568 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-0.761 billion 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 62,194 84,565 Short 53,206 58,193 Net 8,988 26,372 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $4.07 billion 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 25,690 28,810 Short 58,292 48,266 Net -32,602 -19,456 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $1.843 billion 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 33,156 25,940 Short 57,017 53,475 Net -23,861 -27,535 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $1.249 billion 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 62,751 63,321 Short 79,517 68,993 Net -16,766 -5,672 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-1.947 billion 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 109,911 129,849 Short 33,723 43,808 Net 76,188 86,041 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.874 billion 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 29,004 29,899 Short 16,458 13,326 Net 12,546 16,573 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)