UPDATE 1-Speculators lift long dollar bets for third week - CFTC, Reuters

February 7, 2020 / 8:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kate Duguid

    NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar for the third straight week, according
to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars, was $12.69 billion, in the week to Feb. 4.
    That compares with a net long position of $9.58 billion the
previous week.
    In a wider measure of dollar positioning that
includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net
short position valued at $8.07 billion, down from $4.28 billion,
a week earlier.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $4.126 billion
         04 Feb 2020            Prior week
         week             
 Long             57,672            45,676
 Short            79,570            81,701
 Net             -21,898           -36,025
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $8.108 billion
         04 Feb 2020            Prior week
         week             
 Long            166,925           180,653
 Short           242,005           239,515
 Net             -75,080           -58,862
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $-1.44 billion
         04 Feb 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             59,659           61,887
 Short            46,672           44,198
 Net              12,987           17,689
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-0.449 billion
         04 Feb 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,261           12,969
 Short             9,342            9,472
 Net               4,919            3,497
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $-2.629 billion
         04 Feb 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             67,193           76,299
 Short            48,630           41,709
 Net              18,563           34,590
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $1.861 billion 
         04 Feb 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             48,368           44,662
 Short            91,665           72,182
 Net             -43,297          -27,520
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $-4.551 billion
         04 Feb 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long            206,538          207,336
 Short            41,366           36,970
 Net             165,172          170,366
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $-0.135 billion 
         04 Feb 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             18,599           22,882
 Short            20,791           20,822
 Net              -2,192            2,060
      


 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Richard Chang)
