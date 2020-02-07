UPDATE 1-Speculators lift long dollar bets for third week - CFTC, Reuters

(Adds further positioning, table) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for the third straight week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $12.69 billion, in the week to Feb. 4. That compares with a net long position of $9.58 billion the previous week. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $8.07 billion, down from $4.28 billion, a week earlier. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $4.126 billion 04 Feb 2020 Prior week week Long 57,672 45,676 Short 79,570 81,701 Net -21,898 -36,025 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $8.108 billion 04 Feb 2020 Prior week week Long 166,925 180,653 Short 242,005 239,515 Net -75,080 -58,862 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-1.44 billion 04 Feb 2020 Prior week week Long 59,659 61,887 Short 46,672 44,198 Net 12,987 17,689 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-0.449 billion 04 Feb 2020 Prior week week Long 14,261 12,969 Short 9,342 9,472 Net 4,919 3,497 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-2.629 billion 04 Feb 2020 Prior week week Long 67,193 76,299 Short 48,630 41,709 Net 18,563 34,590 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $1.861 billion 04 Feb 2020 Prior week week Long 48,368 44,662 Short 91,665 72,182 Net -43,297 -27,520 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-4.551 billion 04 Feb 2020 Prior week week Long 206,538 207,336 Short 41,366 36,970 Net 165,172 170,366 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.135 billion 04 Feb 2020 Prior week week Long 18,599 22,882 Short 20,791 20,822 Net -2,192 2,060 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Richard Chang)