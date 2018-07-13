UPDATE 1-Speculators lift net long U.S. dollar bets to highest since March 2017 -CFTC

(Adds table, details, comments, byline, bitcoin futures) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Speculators increased net long U.S. dollar bets this week to their largest level since March last year, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $16.41 billion in the week ended July 10, up from $13.16 billion the previous week. Speculators were net long dollars for a fourth consecutive week, after being net short for 48 straight weeks. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $17.94 billion in the week of July 10, up from net longs of $15.30 billion a week earlier. The dollar continued to outperform other currencies, bolstered by interest rate hike expectations and global trade tension, with the United States seen as having the upper hand in the event of an all-out trade war with its economic partners. Since hitting a more than three-year low against a basket of six major currencies in February, the dollar has gained nearly 8 percent. U.S. inflation is likely to creep higher due to an expected increase in the price of goods arising from higher tariffs on imports. Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst, at FOREX.com in London said higher inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy more aggressively or at least cement expectations over two additional rate rises before the end of the year.. That should push the dollar even higher, he added, having already risen for the past three months. In the cryptocurrency market, meanwhile, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures fell to 1,455 contracts from net shorts of 1,501 the previous week, the data showed. Bitcoin on Friday fell 0.9 percent to $6,182.14 on the Bitstamp platform. Increased global regulatory scrutiny led by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has dampened interest in cryptocurrencies. So far in 2018, bitcoin has fallen 55.4 percent, after surging more than 1,300 percent last year. "Rising prices are really needed to catalyze further interest," said Thomas Lee, managing partner, at Fundstrat Global Advisors, in a research note. "The fact that BTC (bitcoin) fell 30 percent below its 200-day moving average and the fact it is 65 percent off its highs is suggestive that technicals will soon improve." Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $4.486 billion 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 60,563 49,990 Short 100,395 88,720 Net -39,832 -38,730 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-3.575 billion 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 179,401 189,005 Short 155,044 152,258 Net 24,357 36,747 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $3.352 billion 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 32,043 43,775 Short 72,446 72,556 Net -40,403 -28,781 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $5.057 billion 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 8,308 9,599 Short 48,429 50,093 Net -40,121 -40,494 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $4.034 billion 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 26,586 26,934 Short 79,473 76,382 Net -52,887 -49,448 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $3.056 billion 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 30,112 35,061 Short 71,085 74,291 Net -40,973 -39,230 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.743 billion 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 66,485 60,815 Short 38,353 54,900 Net 28,132 5,915 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $1.817 billion 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 13,170 14,522 Short 39,744 40,926 Net -26,574 -26,404 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)