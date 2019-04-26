UPDATE 1-Speculators net long dollars touch highest since Dec. 2015 -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details, analyst comment, bitcoin futures) NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long U.S. dollar bets in the latest week to the highest level since December 2015, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $37.21 billion in the week ended April 23, compared with $34.55 billion the previous week. U.S. net long dollars rose for a fourth straight week. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a broader measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $32.59 billion in the week of April 23, compared with $29.66 billion the previous week. "The greenback has clearly begun to make headway across the board in the past week or so, particularly since China’s stock market has faltered," said Oliver Jones, market economist, at Capital Economics in London. "We expect that to continue, as tentative signs that growth in the global economy is stabilizing fail to translate into the recovery that investors are hoping for," he added. So far this year, the dollar index has risen 1.9 percent . In the cryptocurrency market, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures slightly worsened to -1,143 in the week ended April 23, from -1,034 contracts the previous week. Bitcoin had started to creep higher the last few weeks, but on Friday, it was down 0.4% at $5,111.01 on the Bitstamp platform. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $9.723 billion 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 28,121 31,807 Short 122,535 118,913 Net -94,414 -87,106 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $13.821 billion 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 148,331 144,867 Short 253,749 242,890 Net -105,418 -98,023 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-0.075 billion 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 54,522 45,932 Short 56,357 45,010 Net -1,835 922 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $4.041 billion 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 9,639 6,571 Short 47,175 39,155 Net -37,536 -32,584 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $3.683 billion 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 23,222 18,256 Short 70,715 67,418 Net -47,493 -49,162 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $3.364 billion 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 28,754 29,791 Short 79,203 76,671 Net -50,449 -46,880 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-4.134 billion 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 207,389 202,538 Short 56,684 46,508 Net 150,705 156,030 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.218 billion 23 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 21,367 17,030 Short 26,817 20,251 Net -5,450 -3,221 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)