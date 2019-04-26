Bonds News
UPDATE 1-Speculators net long dollars touch highest since Dec. 2015 -CFTC, Reuters

4 Min Read

 (Adds table, details, analyst comment, bitcoin futures)
    NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their
net long U.S. dollar bets in the latest week to the highest
level since December 2015, according to calculations by Reuters
and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday.
    The value of the net long dollar position was $37.21 billion
in the week ended April 23, compared with $34.55 billion the
previous week. U.S. net long dollars rose for a fourth straight
week.
    U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of
International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian
dollars.
    In a broader measure of dollar positioning
that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican
peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a
net long position of $32.59 billion in the week of April 23,
compared with $29.66 billion the previous week.
   "The greenback has clearly begun to make headway across the
board in the past week or so, particularly since China’s stock
market has faltered," said Oliver Jones, market economist, at
Capital Economics in London.
    "We expect that to continue, as tentative signs that growth
in the global economy is stabilizing fail to translate into the
recovery that investors are hoping for," he added.
    So far this year, the dollar index has risen 1.9 percent
.
    In the cryptocurrency market, speculators' net short
position on bitcoin Cboe futures slightly worsened to -1,143 
 in the week ended April 23, from -1,034 
contracts the previous week.
    Bitcoin had started to creep higher the last few weeks, but
on Friday, it was down 0.4% at $5,111.01 on the
Bitstamp platform.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $9.723 billion
         23 Apr 2019            Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,121            31,807
 Short           122,535           118,913
 Net             -94,414           -87,106
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $13.821 billion
         23 Apr 2019            Prior week
         week             
 Long            148,331           144,867
 Short           253,749           242,890
 Net            -105,418           -98,023
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $-0.075 billion
         23 Apr 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             54,522           45,932
 Short            56,357           45,010
 Net              -1,835              922
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $4.041 billion
         23 Apr 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long              9,639            6,571
 Short            47,175           39,155
 Net             -37,536          -32,584
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $3.683 billion
         23 Apr 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             23,222           18,256
 Short            70,715           67,418
 Net             -47,493          -49,162
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $3.364 billion 
         23 Apr 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,754           29,791
 Short            79,203           76,671
 Net             -50,449          -46,880
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $-4.134 billion
         23 Apr 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long            207,389          202,538
 Short            56,684           46,508
 Net             150,705          156,030
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.218 billion 
         23 Apr 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             21,367           17,030
 Short            26,817           20,251
 Net              -5,450           -3,221
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)
