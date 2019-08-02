UPDATE 1-Speculators' net long U.S. dollar bets hit highest since late June - CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, table) NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long dollar position rose to its highest level since late June, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position totaled $18.70 billion in the week ended July 30, compared with $15.32 billion in the previous week. U.S. net long dollars rose for a second straight week. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net long position of $14.781 billion in the week ended July 30, compared with $11.504 billion the previous week. Net long U.S. dollar positioning was helped by solid economic data last week. Data showed last Wednesday that U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.1% annualized rate in the second quarter, compared with an unrevised 3.1% pace in the first quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at just a 1.8% rate in the second quarter. The Fed eventually cut interest rates on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point, but analysts said its statement as well as comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell were not dovish enough to expect an aggressive tightening plan. The dollar also benefited from the euro's woes as the European Central Bank vowed to undertake active monetary policy easing to shore up the region's slumping economy. Over the last two weeks, the dollar index has gained 1.2%. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $0.486 billion 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 37,028 34,642 Short 41,246 44,019 Net -4,218 -9,377 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $7.526 billion 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 175,132 173,483 Short 229,115 212,487 Net -53,983 -39,004 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $6.845 billion 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 41,367 31,935 Short 131,517 110,518 Net -90,150 -78,583 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.829 billion 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 10,821 6,886 Short 25,309 20,079 Net -14,488 -13,193 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-1.652 billion 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 66,305 69,694 Short 44,583 38,944 Net 21,722 30,750 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $3.672 billion 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 35,450 29,500 Short 88,892 77,480 Net -53,442 -47,980 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-3.364 billion 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 164,178 162,435 Short 35,910 37,680 Net 128,268 124,755 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.814 billion 30 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 15,117 16,029 Short 27,436 28,254 Net -12,319 -12,225 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Susan Thomas)