FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 30, 2018 / 8:38 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators' net short dollar bets fall from highest since 2011

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds background, details to latest data, table)
    NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed their net
short dollar bets earlier this week from their highest levels
since August 2011, according to calculations by Reuters and
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars, was $21.73 billion in week ended March 27. 
This was a bit lower than the $21.99 billion calculated in the
week of March 20.
    To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in
value.
    Net short positioning on the Japanese yen declined to 3,668
contracts, the smallest position since November 2016, from a net
short position of 21,999 contracts, last week, the data showed.
    The dollar's fall against the yen in recent months has come
despite higher U.S. bond yields. The spread between the 10-year
U.S. and Japanese government bond yields
reached its widest in a decade this quarter as the Federal
Reserve has raised interest rates steadily while the Bank of
Japan is stuck with monetary easing.
    The greenback dropped 5.7 percent versus the yen in the
first three months of 2018 following a 3.6 percent drop for all
of 2017.
    The dollar lost ground broadly in the first quarter, marking
a fifth straight quarter of losses on expectations of faster
growth outside the United States and anxiety about a trade war
stemming from tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
    The index that tracks the greenback against a basket of six
currencies including the yen fell 2.3 percent in the
quarter ending March 31.
    Meanwhile, speculators' net short position on bitcoin CBOE
futures rose to 1,490 contracts, up from a net short
position of 1,370 contracts in the prior week, the data showed.

   The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         27 Mar 2018            Prior week
         week             
 Long             56,544            47,902
 Short            60,212            69,901
 Net              -3,668           -21,999
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 
         27 Mar 2018            Prior week
         week             
 Long            234,656           219,434
 Short            93,592            86,695
 Net             141,064           132,739
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 
         27 Mar 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long             90,239           71,425
 Short            56,063           47,618
 Net              34,176           23,807
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 
         27 Mar 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long             15,992           17,431
 Short            25,437           25,677
 Net              -9,445           -8,246
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 
         27 Mar 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long             33,518           78,744
 Short            60,568           54,184
 Net             -27,050           24,560
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Australian dollars)     
                          

         27 Mar 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long             51,072           53,750
 Short            42,998           35,825
 Net               8,074           17,925
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

         27 Mar 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long            130,264          105,870
 Short            40,477           39,025
 Net              89,787           66,845
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

         27 Mar 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long             32,749           31,078
 Short            14,510           11,452
 Net              18,239           19,626
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York
Additional reporting from Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.