UPDATE 1-Speculators' net short dollar bets fall from highest since 2011

(Adds background, details to latest data, table) NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed their net short dollar bets earlier this week from their highest levels since August 2011, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $21.73 billion in week ended March 27. This was a bit lower than the $21.99 billion calculated in the week of March 20. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. Net short positioning on the Japanese yen declined to 3,668 contracts, the smallest position since November 2016, from a net short position of 21,999 contracts, last week, the data showed. The dollar's fall against the yen in recent months has come despite higher U.S. bond yields. The spread between the 10-year U.S. and Japanese government bond yields reached its widest in a decade this quarter as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates steadily while the Bank of Japan is stuck with monetary easing. The greenback dropped 5.7 percent versus the yen in the first three months of 2018 following a 3.6 percent drop for all of 2017. The dollar lost ground broadly in the first quarter, marking a fifth straight quarter of losses on expectations of faster growth outside the United States and anxiety about a trade war stemming from tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The index that tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies including the yen fell 2.3 percent in the quarter ending March 31. Meanwhile, speculators' net short position on bitcoin CBOE futures rose to 1,490 contracts, up from a net short position of 1,370 contracts in the prior week, the data showed. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 27 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 56,544 47,902 Short 60,212 69,901 Net -3,668 -21,999 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 27 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 234,656 219,434 Short 93,592 86,695 Net 141,064 132,739 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 27 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 90,239 71,425 Short 56,063 47,618 Net 34,176 23,807 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 27 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 15,992 17,431 Short 25,437 25,677 Net -9,445 -8,246 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 27 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 33,518 78,744 Short 60,568 54,184 Net -27,050 24,560 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Australian dollars) 27 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 51,072 53,750 Short 42,998 35,825 Net 8,074 17,925 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 27 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 130,264 105,870 Short 40,477 39,025 Net 89,787 66,845 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 27 Mar 2018 Prior week week Long 32,749 31,078 Short 14,510 11,452 Net 18,239 19,626 (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York Additional reporting from Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO Editing by Sandra Maler)