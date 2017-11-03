UPDATE 1-Speculators pare bearish bets on dollar to 15-week low -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, comments, tabular data, byline) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed their bearish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the smallest position in 15 weeks, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $3.37 billion, in the week to Oct. 31. That compares with a net short position of $8.02 billion the previous week and marks the 16th straight week that speculators have had a net short position on the greenback. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $5.61 billion, down from $10.72 billion a week earlier. Generally upbeat U.S. economic data in the wake of the recent hurricanes and an increase in market expectations for higher interest rates have helped support the dollar in recent weeks, said Karl Schamotta, director of global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, rose 1.6 percent in October, its best monthly performance since February. "The dollar is rising on expectations that tax reform will move ahead in some form," Schamotta said. "It's certainly unlikely to move ahead in the form that was proposed yesterday, but the markets are looking for increased largesse there and a high level of economic activity as those changes take root." Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled a tax bill on Thursday that would cost $1.51 trillion and deliver deep tax cuts as promised by President Donald Trump, setting off a race in Congress to give him his first major legislative win. Congressional passage of the legislation, which would affect nearly every U.S. company and family, was far from certain, however, and some business groups quickly came out against it and Democrats swiftly condemned it as a giveaway to the rich. Meanwhile, the net short position in the yen rose to 118,869 contracts, the largest since late July. The Japanese currency has been hampered by persistently low inflation. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $13.077 billion Oct. 31, 2017 Prior week week Long 54,585 60,077 Short 173,454 176,934 Net -118,869 -116,857 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-10.494 billion Oct. 31, 2017 Prior week week Long 173,670 183,539 Short 101,573 100,035 Net 72,097 83,504 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-0.103 billion Oct. 31, 2017 Prior week week Long 65,482 66,162 Short 64,237 67,647 Net 1,245 -1,485 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.59 billion Oct. 31, 2017 Prior week week Long 21,001 22,539 Short 41,672 34,136 Net -20,671 -11,597 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-4.489 billion Oct. 31, 2017 Prior week week Long 84,309 96,561 Short 26,470 24,229 Net 57,839 72,332 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-3.951 billion Oct. 31, 2017 Prior week week Long 85,422 85,819 Short 33,814 28,569 Net 51,608 57,250 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-1.443 billion Oct. 31, 2017 Prior week week Long 87,220 87,536 Short 31,974 31,835 Net 55,246 55,701 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.391 billion Oct. 31, 2017 Prior week week Long 21,763 20,549 Short 27,470 19,938 Net -5,707 611 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler and Chizu Nomiyama)