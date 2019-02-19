UPDATE 1-Speculators pare net dollar longs to lowest since September

* Broader net dollar longs record steepest drop since March 2018 * Speculative dollar longs vs yen fall to lowest since mid-July (Adds details on latest data, table) NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their net bullish or long bets on the U.S. dollar in late January to their lowest level since Sept. 11, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday. The value of the dollar's net long position - derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars - was $21.44 billion, in the week ended Jan. 29. That compared with a net long position of $23.40 billion the week before. Speculative net dollar longs versus the yen fell to $4.49 billion, the lowest level since the week of July 13, 2018. To be long on a currency means traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias. The further drop in bullish dollar bets came before the Federal Reserve pulled a dovish turn on its policy stance at its Jan. 29-30 policy meeting. Policy-makers decided it was time to wait before raising key lending rates higher due to evidence of slowing economic activity and market turbulence at the end of 2018. The dollar ended 0.6 percent lower against a basket of currencies in January before gaining nearly 1 percent so far in February. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $21.76 billion, lower than $27.55 billion the previous week. The decline in net longs was the steepest one since a $8.15 billion fall in the week of March 23, 2018. The speculative market has been long on the dollar since mid-June last year. The CFTC suspended the release of the data because of the 35-day partial U.S. government shutdown, but resumed on Feb 1. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net dollar long by $3.773 billion Jan 29, 2019 Prior week week Long 27,001 28,403 Short 60,346 68,070 Net -33,345 -39,667 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net dollar long by $6.578 billion Jan 29, 2019 Prior week week Long 146,625 148,652 Short 193,099 189,658 Net -46,474 -41,006 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net dollar long by $2.835 billion Jan 29, 2019 Prior week week Long 39,271 30,050 Short 74,467 82,161 Net -35,196 -52,111 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net dollar long by $2.246 billion Jan 29, 2019 Prior week week Long 6,826 6,091 Short 24,906 22,493 Net -18,080 -16,402 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net dollar long by $4.261 billion Jan 29, 2019 Prior week week Long 16,523 16,727 Short 72,913 72,823 Net -56,390 -56,096 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net dollar long by $2.278 billion Jan 29 2019 Prior week week Long 21,112 17,580 Short 53,224 53,643 Net -32,112 -36,063 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net dollar short by $1.804 billion Jan 29, 2019 Prior week week Long 149,306 141,908 Short 79,863 78,389 Net 69,443 63,519 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net dollar long by $0.19 billion Jan 29, 2019 Prior week week Long 14,891 15,437 Short 17,707 20,026 Net -2,816 -4,589 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)