UPDATE 1-Speculators raise net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, bitcoin futures, comment, table, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar rose after declining for three straight weeks, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position rose to $22.98 billion in the week ended Sept. 18 from $19.16 billion the previous week. Speculators have been net long dollars for 14 straight weeks. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $24.78 billion in the week ended Sept. 18, from $20.79 billion a week earlier. Analysts said underlying sentiment has cooled toward the dollar given easing trade war concerns, which curbed appetite for safe havens. For instance, while China and the United States continued to wrangle over trade, the modest tariff increases were considered less severe than expected and therefore likely to have only a muted impact on global growth, analysts said. Since mid-August, the dollar index has fallen 3.3 percent. But a more hawkish outlook from the Federal Reserve next week could further support the dollar in the near term. August's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data showed a spike in wages last month, boosting the inflation outlook and further underpinning rate hike expectations. In other contracts, concerns about negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union have pushed sterling net shorts to -79,258 contracts, the largest since May 2017. On Friday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said negotiations with the EU had hit an impasse. "The two sides remain far apart, meaning the chances of an agreement being reached in October and finalized in November seem pretty slim," said Thomas Pugh, UK economist at Capital Economics in London. "For now, we see no reason to change our assumption that a deal will only be secured at the eleventh hour, underpinning our view that sterling is likely to drop to $1.25 by the end of the year," he added. In the cryptocurrency market, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures rose to -1,318 contracts in the latest week, after hitting a record low of -1,239 contracts the previous week, data showed. Bitcoin on Friday rose 4.2 percent to $6,757.28 on the Bitstamp platform. It cleared the $7,000 hurdle in late August. Michael Novogratz, former macro hedge fund manager and founder of cryptocurrency asset management firm Galaxy Digital Capital Management, said at a Yahoo Finance summit that cryptocurrency prices have hit a bottom and bitcoin is due to bounce back. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $7.093 billion 18 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 49,752 48,057 Short 113,507 101,943 Net -63,755 -53,886 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-0.243 billion 18 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 166,468 164,639 Short 164,802 153,469 Net 1,666 11,170 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $6.513 billion 18 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 32,856 65,982 Short 112,114 127,161 Net -79,258 -61,179 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.39 billion 18 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 9,875 7,676 Short 28,313 43,026 Net -18,438 -35,350 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.321 billion 18 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 25,979 30,506 Short 56,090 57,448 Net -30,111 -26,942 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $4.908 billion 18 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 26,231 48,230 Short 94,234 92,542 Net -68,003 -44,312 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-1.077 billion 18 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 112,234 101,282 Short 71,721 86,746 Net 40,513 14,536 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $2.105 billion 18 Sep 2018 Prior week week Long 11,021 19,408 Short 43,010 42,055 Net -31,989 -22,647 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Susan Thomas and James Dalgleish)