UPDATE 1-Speculators raise net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, table) NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long dollar position rose for the first time in seven weeks, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $15.48 billion in the week ended July 9, compared with $14.66 billion in the previous week. The U.S. speculative community has been net long dollars since mid-July last year. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a broader measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net long position of $12.377 billion in the week ended July 9, compared with $12.269 billion the previous week. The dollar has been on a downtrend since May, when the Federal Reserve pivoted toward a dovish stance amid global trade uncertainty and concerns about the U.S. economic outlook. Since May 23, the dollar index has fallen 1.6%. Five months prior to that, the dollar had risen 3.5%. The Fed's concerns on trade and economy culminated in a two-day testimony by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who signaled a rate cut at its July meeting. An increase in dollar longs this week, however, could be explained by a stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report last week, which suggested the Fed, will still cut interest rates later this month, but not by 50 basis points. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $0.142 billion 09 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 35,346 34,198 Short 38,997 35,425 Net -3,651 -1,227 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $4.476 billion 09 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 158,398 157,122 Short 194,263 188,855 Net -35,865 -31,733 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $5.056 billion 09 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 36,232 33,647 Short 109,214 97,891 Net -72,982 -64,244 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.362 billion 09 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 7,149 5,672 Short 17,577 16,414 Net -10,428 -10,742 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-0.48 billion 09 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 48,734 45,057 Short 39,508 38,764 Net 9,226 6,293 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $4.108 billion 09 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 31,850 34,840 Short 85,857 93,575 Net -54,007 -58,735 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.842 billion 09 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 181,214 168,532 Short 54,832 60,265 Net 126,382 108,267 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $1.603 billion 09 Jul 2019 Prior week week Long 10,484 11,272 Short 32,689 35,304 Net -22,205 -24,032 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang and Jonathan Oatis)