December 10, 2018

UPDATE 1-Speculators raise net long U.S. dollar bets to near 2-year high -CFTC, Reuters

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted net long
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their largest
since late December 2016, according to calculations by Reuters
and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Monday.
    The value of the net long dollar position totaled $31.12
billion in the week ended Dec. 4, up from $29.53 billion the
previous week.
    U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of
International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro,
British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.
   In a broader measure of dollar positioning that
includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net
long position of $32.09 billion, compared with $30.11 billion a
week earlier.
    U.S. dollar positioning has been on the extreme side and
could be susceptible to a pullback.
    The dollar has been on the defensive the last couple of
weeks as U.S. Treasury yields declined in the wake of weakening
U.S. economic data. That has fueled expectations that the
Federal Reserve could slow the pace of its rate hikes, even
though investors expect a rate increase at next week's monetary
policy meeting.
    Over the last 20 days, an index that tracks the greenback
versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies has
fallen about 1.4 percent. On the year, however, the dollar index
was still up 5.5 percent.
    "Underlying dollar sentiment remained in the dumps," said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington. 
    "The dollar has fallen prey to markets' dampened
expectations for the Fed to raise rates next year," he added.
    In the cryptocurrency market, speculators' net short
position on bitcoin Cboe futures totaled a record low of 976
contracts in the latest week, down from 979 the
previous week, data showed.
    Bitcoin remains mired in a slump as retail investors have
sold their holdings and retreated to the sidelines amid
increased regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrencies by
governments.
    On Monday, bitcoin was down 3.7 percent at $3,404.45
 on the Bistamp platform. It has lost about 75 percent
of its value so far this year.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $12.167 billion
         Dec. 7, 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long             32,717            35,817
 Short           142,483           140,141
 Net            -109,766          -104,324
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $8.618 billion
         Dec. 7, 2018           Prior week
         week             
 Long            144,859           149,719
 Short           205,635           204,790
 Net             -60,776           -55,071
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $3.16 billion
         Dec. 7, 2018          Prior week
         week             
 Long             43,935           37,930
 Short            83,685           77,080
 Net             -39,750          -39,150
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $2.481 billion
         Dec. 7, 2018          Prior week
         week             
 Long             17,913           16,871
 Short            37,708           37,939
 Net             -19,795          -21,068
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $0.976 billion
         Dec. 7, 2018          Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,736           41,427
 Short            51,672           50,057
 Net             -12,936           -8,630
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $3.724 billion 
         Dec. 7, 2018          Prior week
         week             
 Long             16,743           12,168
 Short            67,498           66,071
 Net             -50,755          -53,903
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $-0.11 billion
         Dec. 7, 2018          Prior week
         week             
 Long             64,314           77,867
 Short            59,791           62,540
 Net               4,523           15,327
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $1.475 billion 
         Dec. 7, 2018          Prior week
         week             
 Long             17,694           16,373
 Short            38,991           36,913
 Net             -21,297          -20,540
 
