UPDATE 1-Speculators raise net long U.S. dollar bets to near 2-year high -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds comments, details, bitcoin contracts, tabular data) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their largest since late December 2016, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The value of the net long dollar position totaled $31.12 billion in the week ended Dec. 4, up from $29.53 billion the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a broader measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $32.09 billion, compared with $30.11 billion a week earlier. U.S. dollar positioning has been on the extreme side and could be susceptible to a pullback. The dollar has been on the defensive the last couple of weeks as U.S. Treasury yields declined in the wake of weakening U.S. economic data. That has fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of its rate hikes, even though investors expect a rate increase at next week's monetary policy meeting. Over the last 20 days, an index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies has fallen about 1.4 percent. On the year, however, the dollar index was still up 5.5 percent. "Underlying dollar sentiment remained in the dumps," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "The dollar has fallen prey to markets' dampened expectations for the Fed to raise rates next year," he added. In the cryptocurrency market, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures totaled a record low of 976 contracts in the latest week, down from 979 the previous week, data showed. Bitcoin remains mired in a slump as retail investors have sold their holdings and retreated to the sidelines amid increased regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrencies by governments. On Monday, bitcoin was down 3.7 percent at $3,404.45 on the Bistamp platform. It has lost about 75 percent of its value so far this year. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $12.167 billion Dec. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 32,717 35,817 Short 142,483 140,141 Net -109,766 -104,324 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $8.618 billion Dec. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 144,859 149,719 Short 205,635 204,790 Net -60,776 -55,071 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $3.16 billion Dec. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 43,935 37,930 Short 83,685 77,080 Net -39,750 -39,150 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.481 billion Dec. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 17,913 16,871 Short 37,708 37,939 Net -19,795 -21,068 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $0.976 billion Dec. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 38,736 41,427 Short 51,672 50,057 Net -12,936 -8,630 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $3.724 billion Dec. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 16,743 12,168 Short 67,498 66,071 Net -50,755 -53,903 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.11 billion Dec. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 64,314 77,867 Short 59,791 62,540 Net 4,523 15,327 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $1.475 billion Dec. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 17,694 16,373 Short 38,991 36,913 Net -21,297 -20,540 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Susan Thomas)