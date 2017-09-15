FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2017 / 9:28 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators raise short dollar bets to new 4-1/2-year high -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds data, table, quote)
    By Dion Rabouin
    Sept 15 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their short bets
against the U.S. dollar for the fourth consecutive week, with
the value of contracts against the greenback increasing to
$11.57 billion in latest week, the largest since January 2013,
according to data from the Commodity futures Trading Commission
calculated by Reuters.
    The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars for the week ending Sept. 12.
    Net long contracts on the Mexican peso rose to the highest
level since May 2013. 
    The dollar appreciated early in the week, bouncing back from
last week's trading that pushed the euro to its highest level
against the greenback in 2-1/2 years and sterling at its highest
versus the dollar in more than a year.
    Market participants are expecting the European Central Bank
to announce an unwinding to its massive quantitative easing
program in the near future. Policymakers at the Bank of England
this week also suggested they may raise the country's overnight
interest rates from current historically low levels.
    Investors will next look to Wednesday's Federal Open Market
Committee meeting, in which the Fed is expected to start
reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. There is, however,
zero expectation for an interest rate hike.
    "The Fed's tone and stance during next week's FOMC statement
and press conference will play a major role in setting
expectations for interest rates, the Fed's balance sheet
reduction plans, and the U.S. dollar going forward," said James
Chen, head of research at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $6.502 billion
         Sept. 12, 2017         Prior week
         week             
 Long             40,642            47,285
 Short            97,939           120,230
 Net             -57,297           -72,945
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $-12.871 billion
         Sept. 12, 2017         Prior week
         week             
 Long            191,102           194,976
 Short           105,044            98,667
 Net              86,058            96,309
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $3.826 billion
         Sept. 12, 2017        Prior week
         week             
 Long             68,938           54,454
 Short           115,023          107,381
 Net             -46,085          -52,927
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $0.171 billion
         Sept. 12, 2017        Prior week
         week             
 Long             13,556           11,892
 Short            14,870           14,063
 Net              -1,314           -2,171
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $-4.145 billion
         Sept. 12, 2017        Prior week
         week             
 Long             91,645           94,732
 Short            41,146           41,088
 Net              50,499           53,644
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-5.054 billion 
         Sept. 12, 2017        Prior week
         week             
 Long            101,713          103,353
 Short            38,680           38,449
 Net              63,033           64,904
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $-3.3 billion
         Sept. 12, 2017        Prior week
         week             
 Long            143,188          141,051
 Short            26,190           27,439
 Net             116,998          113,612
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $-0.9 billion 
         Sept. 12, 2017        Prior week
         week             
 Long             25,150           26,773
 Short            12,800           12,050
 Net              12,350           14,723
 

 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Diane Craft)

