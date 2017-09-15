UPDATE 1-Speculators raise short dollar bets to new 4-1/2-year high -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds data, table, quote) By Dion Rabouin Sept 15 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their short bets against the U.S. dollar for the fourth consecutive week, with the value of contracts against the greenback increasing to $11.57 billion in latest week, the largest since January 2013, according to data from the Commodity futures Trading Commission calculated by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars for the week ending Sept. 12. Net long contracts on the Mexican peso rose to the highest level since May 2013. The dollar appreciated early in the week, bouncing back from last week's trading that pushed the euro to its highest level against the greenback in 2-1/2 years and sterling at its highest versus the dollar in more than a year. Market participants are expecting the European Central Bank to announce an unwinding to its massive quantitative easing program in the near future. Policymakers at the Bank of England this week also suggested they may raise the country's overnight interest rates from current historically low levels. Investors will next look to Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, in which the Fed is expected to start reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. There is, however, zero expectation for an interest rate hike. "The Fed's tone and stance during next week's FOMC statement and press conference will play a major role in setting expectations for interest rates, the Fed's balance sheet reduction plans, and the U.S. dollar going forward," said James Chen, head of research at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $6.502 billion Sept. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 40,642 47,285 Short 97,939 120,230 Net -57,297 -72,945 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-12.871 billion Sept. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 191,102 194,976 Short 105,044 98,667 Net 86,058 96,309 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $3.826 billion Sept. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 68,938 54,454 Short 115,023 107,381 Net -46,085 -52,927 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.171 billion Sept. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 13,556 11,892 Short 14,870 14,063 Net -1,314 -2,171 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-4.145 billion Sept. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 91,645 94,732 Short 41,146 41,088 Net 50,499 53,644 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-5.054 billion Sept. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 101,713 103,353 Short 38,680 38,449 Net 63,033 64,904 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-3.3 billion Sept. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 143,188 141,051 Short 26,190 27,439 Net 116,998 113,612 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.9 billion Sept. 12, 2017 Prior week week Long 25,150 26,773 Short 12,800 12,050 Net 12,350 14,723 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Diane Craft)