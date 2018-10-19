UPDATE 1-Speculators shrink net long U.S. dollar bets -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds paragraphs on earnings, Swiss franc, euro, historical data, table) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar shrank in the latest week, to be slightly down from a 22-month high hit in the prior period, according to calculations by Reuters and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $27.64 billion in the week ended Oct. 16, down from $27.79 billion in the previous week. Speculators have been net long the dollar for 18 consecutive weeks. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Long bets on the dollar fell for the first time since early September as risk sentiment improved in the first half of the week after upbeat Wall Street earnings turned global sentiment away from safe-haven assets. The CFTC data measures positioning from Tuesday to Tuesday, so the rise of the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rival currencies, in the second half of the week will register in next Friday's data. At the start of the week, U.S. exchanges opened higher, led by technology stocks, as earnings from blue-chip companies helped ease jitters over the impact of an ongoing U.S.-China trade war and other global issues on corporate profits. The improved risk appetite was also evident in speculative positions in the safe-haven Swiss franc. Net short positions in the franc increased for the first time since August to minus 16,524 from minus 12,803 the week prior. Net short positions in the euro were the largest since March 2017 at minus 29,344 versus minus 16,142 the week prior. The euro was on the back foot early this week after the Italian cabinet on Monday signed off on an expansionary 2019 budget to set up a showdown with authorities in Brussels over compliance with EU rules. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $11.205 billion 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 30,096 47,034 Short 130,717 162,235 Net -100,621 -115,201 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $4.245 billion 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 140,817 162,315 Short 170,161 178,457 Net -29,344 -16,142 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.149 billion 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 32,153 30,186 Short 82,506 90,693 Net -50,353 -60,507 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.085 billion 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 13,505 14,990 Short 30,029 27,793 Net -16,524 -12,803 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $0.852 billion 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 32,202 38,867 Short 43,221 51,012 Net -11,019 -12,145 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $5.104 billion 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 19,849 25,596 Short 91,340 98,880 Net -71,491 -73,284 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-1.829 billion 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 127,324 126,813 Short 58,749 52,364 Net 68,575 74,449 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $2.331 billion 16 Oct 2018 Prior week week Long 11,136 15,418 Short 46,548 49,238 Net -35,412 -33,820 (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Paul Simao and James Dalgleish)