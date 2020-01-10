UPDATE 1-Speculators slash bullish bets on U.S. dollar to 18-month low -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, table) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the smallest position in 18 months, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $9.07 billion in the week ended Jan. 7, down from $14.82 billion last week. This week's long U.S. dollar position is the smallest since the third week of June 2018. To be long a currency means traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position valued at $4.33 billion, down from $10.98 billion a week earlier. On Friday, the dollar fell from four-week highs against the safe-haven yen and slid versus the Swiss franc as investors fretted over possible renewed geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran. A softer U.S. December employment report also dented the dollar. The recent thaw in trade-related tensions between the United States and China has sapped demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency. Speculators boosted their long position in sterling to 16,510 contracts, up from 12,393 contracts in the previous week. The pound edged lower on Friday, holding near two-week lows against the dollar as a second policymaker joined Bank of England governor Mark Carney in signaling a potential rate cut. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $1.412 billion 07 Jan 2020 Prior week week Long 47,846 43,668 Short 60,094 68,970 Net -12,248 -25,302 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $8.595 billion 07 Jan 2020 Prior week week Long 164,813 168,852 Short 226,477 243,197 Net -61,664 -74,345 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-1.354 billion 07 Jan 2020 Prior week week Long 67,403 64,574 Short 50,893 52,181 Net 16,510 12,393 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.576 billion 07 Jan 2020 Prior week week Long 11,298 14,549 Short 15,767 20,274 Net -4,469 -5,725 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-2.028 billion 07 Jan 2020 Prior week week Long 68,756 63,961 Short 42,389 52,048 Net 26,367 11,913 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $1.871 billion 07 Jan 2020 Prior week week Long 52,063 49,430 Short 79,312 87,769 Net -27,249 -38,339 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-4.162 billion 07 Jan 2020 Prior week week Long 203,580 193,069 Short 46,262 42,803 Net 157,318 150,266 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.099 billion 07 Jan 2020 Prior week week Long 27,369 23,893 Short 28,857 28,951 Net -1,488 -5,058 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler)