UPDATE 1-Speculators trim bearish bets on dollar -CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds details, comments, tabular data, byline) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed their bearish bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week but retained a significantly negative bias against the greenback, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $15.42 billion, in the week to Oct. 10. That compares with a net short position of $16.83 billion the previous week and marks the thirteenth straight week that investors have had a net short position on the greenback. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $19.28 billion, down from $21.01 billion a week earlier. The dollar has come under pressure this year, hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's inability to pass proposed tax cuts and infrastructure spending plans through Congress, which were expected to boost growth and inflation and increase the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Unless there is a loss of momentum in other markets, speculators are unlikely to give up on their negative bias against the dollar, said Karl Schamotta, director of global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. Schamotta, however, warned that speculators could get hurt if there is any progress with the Trump administration's tax reform agenda over the next three weeks. "Also, if we do see a turn towards the hawkish in terms of governance of the Fed, that would likely boost the dollar as well," he said. Trump is considering a variety of choices to replace current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term on the Fed expires on Jan. 31. Former Fed governor Kevin Warsh is seen by traders as the current frontrunner to succeed Yellen. In light of his past stance against expansion of the Fed's balance sheet, Warsh is seen as more hawkish than Yellen, analysts said. "The thing about shorting the dollar is that it is often akin to picking up nickels in front of a steamroller," he said. Meanwhile, the net short position in the Japanese yen grew to 101,419 contracts, the largest since early August. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $11.275 billion Oct. 10, 2017 Prior week week Long 51,655 58,770 Short 153,074 143,413 Net -101,419 -84,643 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-14.474 billion Oct. 10, 2017 Prior week week Long 195,816 187,053 Short 97,737 96,220 Net 98,079 90,833 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-1.28 billion Oct. 10, 2017 Prior week week Long 79,610 80,325 Short 64,102 60,376 Net 15,508 19,949 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.546 billion Oct. 10, 2017 Prior week week Long 18,211 17,614 Short 22,473 20,907 Net -4,262 -3,293 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-6.105 billion Oct. 10, 2017 Prior week week Long 97,068 97,204 Short 20,676 22,076 Net 76,392 75,128 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-5.38 billion Oct. 10, 2017 Prior week week Long 93,702 98,499 Short 24,520 26,687 Net 69,182 71,812 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.198 billion Oct. 10, 2017 Prior week week Long 102,473 117,452 Short 19,724 28,336 Net 82,749 89,116 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.405 billion Oct. 10, 2017 Prior week week Long 21,529 20,928 Short 15,800 12,810 Net 5,729 8,118