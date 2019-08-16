UPDATE 1-Speculators trim long dollar bets - CFTC and Reuters

(Adds broader dollar positioning, context, table) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $16.70 billion in the week to Aug. 13, the lowest since July 23. That compares with a net long position of $16.77 billion the previous week. To be long a currency means traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net long position of $12.31 billion in the week ended Aug. 13, compared with $12.89 billion the previous week. The dollar on Friday was roughly flat after worries tied to trade tensions and a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut weighed on consumer sentiment and after a report that Germany may run a deficit to boost growth lifted the euro. Measured against a basket of six other major currencies, the dollar was higher by 0.04% at 98.188. It has recovered by 1.20% from its three-week low on Aug. 9. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net dollar short by $-2.898 billion 13 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 51,764 46,225 Short 27,022 35,664 Net 24,742 10,561 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net dollar long by $6.513 billion 13 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 167,214 177,988 Short 213,863 221,998 Net -46,649 -44,010 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net dollar long by $7.221 billion 13 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 33,405 44,716 Short 129,225 147,418 Net -95,820 -102,702 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net dollar long by $1.658 billion 13 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 7,760 8,395 Short 20,712 24,826 Net -12,952 -16,431 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net dollar short by $-1.074 billion 13 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 50,065 63,598 Short 35,865 39,432 Net 14,200 24,166 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net dollar long by $4.278 billion 13 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 36,304 42,314 Short 99,216 97,825 Net -62,912 -55,511 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net dollar short by $3.035 billion 13 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 152,707 161,166 Short 35,145 39,097 Net 117,562 122,069 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net dollar long by $0.868 billion 13 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 20,500 17,898 Short 33,947 29,462 Net -13,447 -11,564 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)