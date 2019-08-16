Bonds News
August 16, 2019 / 8:02 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators trim long dollar bets - CFTC and Reuters

Kate Duguid

4 Min Read

 (Adds broader dollar positioning, context, table)
    By Kate Duguid
    NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to
calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars, was $16.70 billion in the week to Aug. 13,
the lowest since July 23.
    That compares with a net long position of $16.77 billion the
previous week. To be long a currency means traders believe it
will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias.
    In a wider measure of dollar positioning that
includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net
long position of $12.31 billion in the week ended Aug. 13,
compared with $12.89 billion the previous week.
    The dollar on Friday was roughly flat after worries tied to
trade tensions and a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut
weighed on consumer sentiment and after a report that Germany
may run a deficit to boost growth lifted the euro. 
    Measured against a basket of six other major currencies, the
dollar  was higher by 0.04% at 98.188. It has recovered
by 1.20% from its three-week low on Aug. 9.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net dollar short by $-2.898 billion 
         13 Aug 2019            Prior week
         week             
 Long             51,764            46,225
 Short            27,022            35,664
 Net              24,742            10,561
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net dollar long by $6.513 billion
         13 Aug 2019            Prior week
         week             
 Long            167,214           177,988
 Short           213,863           221,998
 Net             -46,649           -44,010
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net dollar long by $7.221 billion
         13 Aug 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             33,405           44,716
 Short           129,225          147,418
 Net             -95,820         -102,702
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net dollar long by $1.658 billion
         13 Aug 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long              7,760            8,395
 Short            20,712           24,826
 Net             -12,952          -16,431
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net dollar short by $-1.074 billion
         13 Aug 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             50,065           63,598
 Short            35,865           39,432
 Net              14,200           24,166
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net dollar long by $4.278 billion 
         13 Aug 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             36,304           42,314
 Short            99,216           97,825
 Net             -62,912          -55,511
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net dollar short by $3.035 billion
         13 Aug 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long            152,707          161,166
 Short            35,145           39,097
 Net             117,562          122,069
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net dollar long by $0.868 billion 
         13 Aug 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             20,500           17,898
 Short            33,947           29,462
 Net             -13,447          -11,564
 


 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; 
editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below