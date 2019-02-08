UPDATE 1-Speculators trim net long dollar bets for 2nd week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back their net long bets on the dollar for a second straight week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $28.25 billion in the week ended Jan. 8, compared with $30.16 billion in the previous week. The speculative market has been long the dollar since mid-June last year. The CFTC, which had stopped releasing the data because of the 35-day partial U.S. government shutdown, resumed on Feb. 1. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a broader measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real, and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $27.55 billion as of Jan. 8, compared with $29.55 billion a week earlier. The dollar has struggled since the beginning of the year as several Federal Reserve officials have started to pull back a little bit on their bullish view on U.S. interest rates and the economy. That shift in stance culminated in last week's dovish comments that suggested the U.S. central bank may have to pause its rate-hiking cycle or cut rates if the economy warrants it. In the cryptocurrency market, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures increased to 1,306 contracts in the week ended Jan. 8, up from 1,230 short contracts the previous week. Bitcoin remains entrenched in a deep slump, which began early last year, despite a recovery on Friday as the currency slid into oversold conditions. Bitcoin was last up 7.9 percent at $3,623 on the Bitstamp platform. It has dropped roughly 80 percent since soaring to an all-time high of nearly $20,000 in December 2017. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $6.97 billion 08 Jan 2019 Prior week week Long 42,727 32,712 Short 104,041 121,335 Net -61,314 -88,623 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $5.782 billion 08 Jan 2019 Prior week week Long 146,271 148,288 Short 186,804 194,936 Net -40,533 -46,648 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.861 billion 08 Jan 2019 Prior week week Long 27,670 35,782 Short 87,762 92,696 Net -60,092 -56,914 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.899 billion 08 Jan 2019 Prior week week Long 5,724 5,931 Short 28,910 31,461 Net -23,186 -25,530 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $5.029 billion 08 Jan 2019 Prior week week Long 19,287 34,330 Short 85,289 84,979 Net -66,002 -50,649 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $2.733 billion 08 Jan 2019 Prior week week Long 22,345 27,919 Short 60,120 54,210 Net -37,775 -26,291 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.814 billion 08 Jan 2019 Prior week week Long 92,398 82,260 Short 61,416 72,488 Net 30,982 9,772 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.106 billion 08 Jan 2019 Prior week week Long 14,895 18,272 Short 16,433 16,310 Net -1,538 1,962 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)