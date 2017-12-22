UPDATE 1-Speculators trim net short dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on dollar, euro, Aussie dollar contracts; comment, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back net short U.S. dollar bets, pushing them to their lowest level since mid-November, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $2.18 billion in the week ended Dec. 19. That was lower than the previous week's net short position of $7.81 billion. Dollar shorts fell after rising four straight weeks. Speculators have been short the dollar for 23 straight weeks. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $3.287 billion this week, from $9.803 billion previously. The dollar index was on track to post its worst yearly performance in 14 years. The dollar has mostly struggled for the majority of the year, after rallying following the U.S. presidential elections. The greenback has declined in each of the first three quarters. The reduction in dollar shorts this week was driven by the fall in euro longs and the sudden deterioration of sentiment on the Australian dollar. Euro net longs fell 113,889 to 86,224 contracts. Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said the slide in net euro longs was mainly fueled by an increase in gross shorts this week, essentially "investors essentially adding more risk." Osborne said this was slightly surprising for the time of the year. Aussie dollar net short contracts totaled 12,660, compared with net longs the previous week of 40,720 contracts. This was the largest positioning shift against the Australian dollar since 2007. "Aussie positioning is a little perplexing; the modest net long in the market that has persisted since mid-year has turned into a large and relatively significant net short," said Osborne. "There is little obvious fundamental news to have driven such a turn in sentiment over the past week, in our opinion." Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $12.665 billion Dec. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 36,874 31,747 Short 151,247 145,870 Net -114,373 -114,123 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-12.759 billion Dec. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 198,398 206,027 Short 112,174 92,138 Net 86,224 113,889 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-1.705 billion Dec. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 77,109 82,611 Short 56,721 71,223 Net 20,388 11,388 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.208 billion Dec. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 29,875 19,349 Short 47,270 48,114 Net -17,395 -28,765 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-3.565 billion Dec. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 68,451 62,198 Short 22,550 20,238 Net 45,901 41,960 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $0.97 billion Dec. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 38,012 93,384 Short 50,672 52,664 Net -12,660 40,720 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-1.403 billion Dec. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 102,273 112,383 Short 48,379 26,207 Net 53,894 86,176 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $1.159 billion Dec. 19, 2017 Prior week week Long 19,456 23,811 Short 36,075 37,239 Net -16,619 -13,428 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)