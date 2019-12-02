UPDATE 1-U.S. net long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Bonds News
U.S. net long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

    Dec 2 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long
dollar position in the latest week, according to calculations by
Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Monday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars, rose to $20.11 billion in the week ending
Nov. 26, from $18.36 billion the previous week.
    It was the largest long dollar position since Oct. 15.
    In a wider measure of dollar positioning that
includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net
long position valued at $18.93 billion, up from $17.01 billion a
week earlier.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net dollar long by $4.035 billion 
         26 Nov 2019            Prior week
         week             
 Long             49,278            45,423
 Short            88,869            80,454
 Net             -39,591           -35,031
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net dollar long by $8.655 billion
         26 Nov 2019            Prior week
         week             
 Long            169,916           163,898
 Short           231,332           226,401
 Net             -61,416           -62,503
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net dollar long by $2.577 billion
         26 Nov 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,646           39,205
 Short            75,222           71,108
 Net             -36,576          -31,903
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net dollar long by $2.044 billion
         26 Nov 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,767           11,573
 Short            35,742           27,765
 Net             -20,975          -16,192
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net dollar short by $-2.176 billion
         26 Nov 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             60,930           65,040
 Short            40,586           36,175
 Net              20,344           28,865
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net dollar long by $3.224 billion 
         26 Nov 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             52,639           43,871
 Short            97,994           91,111
 Net             -45,355          -47,240
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net dollar short by $3.616 billion
         26 Nov 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long            202,534          213,938
 Short            66,885           74,117
 Net             135,649          139,821
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net dollar long by $2.257 billion 
         26 Nov 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             10,626           12,349
 Short            46,452           47,448
 Net             -35,826          -35,099
 


 Reporting By Karen Brettell
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci
