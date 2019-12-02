UPDATE 1-U.S. net long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds broader positioning, table) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long dollar position in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, rose to $20.11 billion in the week ending Nov. 26, from $18.36 billion the previous week. It was the largest long dollar position since Oct. 15. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position valued at $18.93 billion, up from $17.01 billion a week earlier. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net dollar long by $4.035 billion 26 Nov 2019 Prior week week Long 49,278 45,423 Short 88,869 80,454 Net -39,591 -35,031 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net dollar long by $8.655 billion 26 Nov 2019 Prior week week Long 169,916 163,898 Short 231,332 226,401 Net -61,416 -62,503 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net dollar long by $2.577 billion 26 Nov 2019 Prior week week Long 38,646 39,205 Short 75,222 71,108 Net -36,576 -31,903 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net dollar long by $2.044 billion 26 Nov 2019 Prior week week Long 14,767 11,573 Short 35,742 27,765 Net -20,975 -16,192 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net dollar short by $-2.176 billion 26 Nov 2019 Prior week week Long 60,930 65,040 Short 40,586 36,175 Net 20,344 28,865 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net dollar long by $3.224 billion 26 Nov 2019 Prior week week Long 52,639 43,871 Short 97,994 91,111 Net -45,355 -47,240 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net dollar short by $3.616 billion 26 Nov 2019 Prior week week Long 202,534 213,938 Short 66,885 74,117 Net 135,649 139,821 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net dollar long by $2.257 billion 26 Nov 2019 Prior week week Long 10,626 12,349 Short 46,452 47,448 Net -35,826 -35,099 (Reporting By Karen Brettell Editing by Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci)