UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net shorts climb to 6-1/2-year peak -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds comments, table, details on bitcoin futures, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar position surged to the highest since August 2011 in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position was $23.42 billion in the week ended April 17, compared with net shorts of $22.77 billion the previous week. Short-term investors have been short the dollar since mid-July last year. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position equivalent to $28.18 billion, up from $27.21 billion the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning has reached an extreme that could lead to a pullback in short bets, especially given the greenback's recovery this week. The dollar index gained 0.6 percent this week, the largest weekly gain since late February. "There was not one, but four main catalysts for the U.S. dollar's recovery this past week," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy, at BK Asset Management in New York. She cited the rise in Treasury yields, softer global data, solid U.S. retail sales and a more upbeat Beige Book report, including a generally quiet environment on the geopolitical front. Investors were overall relieved that U.S. President Donald Trump did not escalate tensions in Syria after striking specific targets in that country, instead abandoning plans for more sanctions. "If President Trump stays relatively quiet, U.S. data beats (forecasts) and 10-year Treasury yields edge closer to 3 percent, the U.S. dollar can extend its gains," Lien added. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a record high of 151,476 contracts, CFTC data showed. The single European currency ended the week on a sour note, however, slipping about 0.3 percent, its weakest weekly showing since mid-February. Next week should prove critical for the euro with the upcoming European Central Bank Monetary policy meeting. The ECB is not expected to move interest rates any time soon, but investors would be looking for further guidance on the potential timing of an end to the ECB's quantitative easing. "Hawkish rhetoric will likely be constructive for the recently struggling euro, while dovish tones are likely to weigh further on the shared currency," said James Chen, head of research at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. Meanwhile, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures rose to 1,883 contracts, up from 1,721 the previous week, data showed. This week's net short bitcoin futures were the largest since mid-February. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of just under $20,000 in December 2017 and has since fallen to as low as $5,920. On Friday, it was up 3 percent on the day at $8,515 on the BitStamp platform. Cryptocurrencies overall have been pressured by concerns of a clampdown from regulators and fears they have been in a speculative bubble that is now contracting. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-0.303 billion April 17, 2018 Prior week week Long 49,433 49,855 Short 46,842 47,094 Net 2,591 2,761 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-23.422 billion April 17, 2018 Prior week week Long 238,829 236,344 Short 87,353 88,881 Net 151,476 147,463 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-4.259 billion April 17, 2018 Prior week week Long 113,252 95,267 Short 65,550 52,251 Net 47,702 43,016 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.361 billion April 17, 2018 Prior week week Long 24,967 18,370 Short 35,488 29,114 Net -10,521 -10,744 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.417 billion April 17, 2018 Prior week week Long 28,575 28,027 Short 58,899 59,699 Net -30,324 -31,672 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $0.788 billion April 17, 2018 Prior week week Long 29,832 38,793 Short 39,987 41,589 Net -10,155 -2,796 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.822 billion April 17, 2018 Prior week week Long 155,624 147,519 Short 53,783 45,301 Net 101,841 102,218 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-2.026 billion April 17, 2018 Prior week week Long 47,255 41,652 Short 19,652 18,825 Net 27,603 22,827