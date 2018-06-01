UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net shorts fall to five-month low -CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds table, comment, details, bitcoin futures, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar positioning slid to its lowest level in five months, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position was $4.85 billion in the week ended May 29, from $7.98 billion the previous week. The net short dollar position has declined for six straight weeks. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position equivalent to $5.19 billion, down from $8.45 billion the previous week. That was the lowest net short dollar positioning since late December. The dollar has continued to outperform the market's expectations, underpinned initially by position adjustment as net short bets reached extreme levels, improving U.S. economic data, and more recently political concerns out of Europe. Since mid-April, the dollar has rallied by more than 6 percent. A robust U.S. non-farm payrolls report lifted the dollar on Friday. it opened the debate for further rate increases this year, beyond what has been priced in by the market. But Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, said the dollar's rally could be running out of steam because all the good news in terms of growth and rate hike expectations have already been factored in by investors. "We view the current strength as unsustainable," Osborne said. "Longer-term risks remain for the U.S. dollar in the form of structural negatives, such as wider U.S. fiscal imbalances, and bearish, longer-term secular pressures." In the cryptocurrency market, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures was little changed at 1,679 contracts from 1,659 the previous week, the data showed. Bitcoin last traded at $7,434.85, down 0.8 percent on the day on the Bitstamp platform. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $0.312 billion May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 63,182 73,836 Short 71,218 76,603 Net -8,036 -2,767 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-16.157 billion May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 230,927 225,960 Short 137,890 116,216 Net 93,037 109,744 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-0.479 billion May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 71,057 56,329 Short 61,580 50,628 Net 9,477 5,701 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $4.699 billion May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 19,744 25,386 Short 63,175 62,697 Net -43,431 -37,311 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $2.045 billion May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 32,696 23,555 Short 48,386 49,767 Net -15,690 -26,212 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $1.599 billion May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 58,656 56,063 Short 81,891 77,175 Net -23,235 -21,112 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.798 billion May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 73,232 78,769 Short 54,896 47,229 Net 18,336 31,540 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.094 billion May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 30,945 27,077 Short 29,544 28,440 Net 1,401 -1,363 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown)