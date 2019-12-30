Bonds News
December 30, 2019 / 8:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. net long dollar positions fall in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

4 Min Read

 (Adds broader positioning, table)
    Dec 30 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long dollar
position in the latest week to the lowest level since Nov. 12,
according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Monday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars, fell to $17.02 billion in the week ending
Dec. 24, from $18.18 billion the previous week.
    In a wider measure of dollar positioning that
includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net
long position valued at $13.17 billion, down from $14.54 billion
a week earlier.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net dollar long by $4.803 billion 
         24 Dec 2019            Prior week
         week             
 Long             40,592            43,418
 Short            74,134            85,480
 Net             -33,542           -42,062
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net dollar long by $9.155 billion
         24 Dec 2019            Prior week
         week             
 Long            160,263           165,355
 Short           233,206           231,049
 Net             -72,943           -65,694
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net dollar long by $0.474 billion
         24 Dec 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             68,574           59,311
 Short            59,877           65,091
 Net               8,697           -5,780
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net dollar long by $1.412 billion
         24 Dec 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,516           13,762
 Short            24,195           24,836
 Net              -9,679          -11,074
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net dollar short by $-0.851 billion
         24 Dec 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             51,478           47,523
 Short            42,981           36,332
 Net               8,497           11,191
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net dollar long by $3.191 billion 
         24 Dec 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             39,526           33,294
 Short            85,690           79,872
 Net             -46,164          -46,578
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net dollar short by $4.023 billion
         24 Dec 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long            202,097          211,650
 Short            43,881           59,390
 Net             158,216          152,260
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net dollar long by $0.54 billion 
         24 Dec 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             18,651           16,160
 Short            26,447           24,377
 Net              -7,796           -8,217
 


 (Reporting By Karen Brettell;  Editing by Chris Reese and
Andrea Ricci)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below