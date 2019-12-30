UPDATE 1-U.S. net long dollar positions fall in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds broader positioning, table) Dec 30 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long dollar position in the latest week to the lowest level since Nov. 12, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, fell to $17.02 billion in the week ending Dec. 24, from $18.18 billion the previous week. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position valued at $13.17 billion, down from $14.54 billion a week earlier. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net dollar long by $4.803 billion 24 Dec 2019 Prior week week Long 40,592 43,418 Short 74,134 85,480 Net -33,542 -42,062 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net dollar long by $9.155 billion 24 Dec 2019 Prior week week Long 160,263 165,355 Short 233,206 231,049 Net -72,943 -65,694 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net dollar long by $0.474 billion 24 Dec 2019 Prior week week Long 68,574 59,311 Short 59,877 65,091 Net 8,697 -5,780 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net dollar long by $1.412 billion 24 Dec 2019 Prior week week Long 14,516 13,762 Short 24,195 24,836 Net -9,679 -11,074 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net dollar short by $-0.851 billion 24 Dec 2019 Prior week week Long 51,478 47,523 Short 42,981 36,332 Net 8,497 11,191 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net dollar long by $3.191 billion 24 Dec 2019 Prior week week Long 39,526 33,294 Short 85,690 79,872 Net -46,164 -46,578 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net dollar short by $4.023 billion 24 Dec 2019 Prior week week Long 202,097 211,650 Short 43,881 59,390 Net 158,216 152,260 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net dollar long by $0.54 billion 24 Dec 2019 Prior week week Long 18,651 16,160 Short 26,447 24,377 Net -7,796 -8,217 (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)