UPDATE 1-U.S. net long dollars drop to four-month low -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details, analyst comment) NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long dollar position in the latest week fell to the lowest level since mid-February, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position dropped to $22.596 billion in the week ended June 18, compared with $31.05 billion in the previous week. The U.S. speculative community has reduced net long dollar positions for four straight weeks. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Dollar positioning fell ahead of the Federal Reserve decision, which came out on Wednesday. After its meeting, the Fed on Wednesday set the stage for interest rate cuts starting next month, saying it was ready to counter growing global and domestic economic risks amid rising trade tensions and weak inflation. Prior to this week's meeting, a build-up of dovish rhetoric from the Fed had pressured the dollar. Following the Fed meeting, the dollar this week posted its largest weekly percentage drop in roughly 16 months. "While some investors expected the Fed to be dovish, no one expected eight members to flip their views and start favoring a rate cut this year," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy, at BK Asset Management. "Thanks to the Fed, the short-term pullback in the U.S. dollar has now turned into a long-term top." Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 18 Jun 2019 week Prior Week Long 28,169 20,786 Short 44,734 65,951 Net -16,565 -45,165 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 18 Jun 2019 week Prior week Long 162,795 149,661 Short 215,125 236,453 Net -52,330 -86,792 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 18 Jun 2019 week Prior week Long 33,155 33,761 Short 85,719 78,562 Net -52,564 -44,801 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 18 Jun 2019 week Prior week Long 6,317 4,466 Short 21,801 29,254 Net -15,484 -24,788 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 18 Jun 2019 week Prior week Long 19,796 25,597 Short 57,867 58,437 Net -38,071 -32,840 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 18 Jun 2019 week Prior week Long 43,352 32,447 Short 108,215 95,673 Net -64,863 -63,226 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 18 Jun 2019 week Prior week Long 143,640 141,898 Short 26,834 40,583 Net 116,806 101,315 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 18 Jun 2019 week Prior week Long 19,552 23,072 Short 44,020 39,194 Net -24,468 -16,122 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Tom Brown)