UPDATE 1-U.S. net long dollars fall in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long dollar
position in the latest week, according to calculations by
Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars, fell to $15.31 billion in the week ending
Oct. 22, from $20.79 billion the previous week.
    It is the smallest long dollar position since Sept. 17.
    In a wider measure of dollar positioning that
includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net
long position valued at $15.10 billion, down from $20.38 billion
a week earlier.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net dollar long by $0.763 billion 
         22 Oct 2019            Prior week
         week             
 Long             41,556            46,416
 Short            59,721            53,057
 Net             -18,165            -6,641
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net dollar long by $10.363 billion
         22 Oct 2019            Prior week
         week             
 Long            168,653           154,973
 Short           219,703           230,127
 Net             -51,050           -75,154
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net dollar long by $5.83 billion
         22 Oct 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             35,749           25,431
 Short            88,189           98,383
 Net             -52,440          -72,952
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net dollar long by $1.598 billion
         22 Oct 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             13,051           13,534
 Short            24,386           26,300
 Net             -11,335          -12,766
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net dollar short by $-0.982 billion
         22 Oct 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             71,410           58,007
 Short            38,017           45,046
 Net              33,393           12,961
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net dollar long by $3.214 billion 
         22 Oct 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,170           42,162
 Short            82,156           89,767
 Net             -43,986          -47,605
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net dollar short by $2.949 billion
         22 Oct 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long            192,776          172,093
 Short            79,826           58,617
 Net             112,950          113,476
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net dollar long by $2.527 billion 
         22 Oct 2019           Prior week
         week             
 Long             12,149           14,383
 Short            52,291           54,546
 Net             -40,142          -40,163
 

