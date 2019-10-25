UPDATE 1-U.S. net long dollars fall in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds broader positioning, table) Oct 25 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long dollar position in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, fell to $15.31 billion in the week ending Oct. 22, from $20.79 billion the previous week. It is the smallest long dollar position since Sept. 17. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position valued at $15.10 billion, down from $20.38 billion a week earlier. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net dollar long by $0.763 billion 22 Oct 2019 Prior week week Long 41,556 46,416 Short 59,721 53,057 Net -18,165 -6,641 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net dollar long by $10.363 billion 22 Oct 2019 Prior week week Long 168,653 154,973 Short 219,703 230,127 Net -51,050 -75,154 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net dollar long by $5.83 billion 22 Oct 2019 Prior week week Long 35,749 25,431 Short 88,189 98,383 Net -52,440 -72,952 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net dollar long by $1.598 billion 22 Oct 2019 Prior week week Long 13,051 13,534 Short 24,386 26,300 Net -11,335 -12,766 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net dollar short by $-0.982 billion 22 Oct 2019 Prior week week Long 71,410 58,007 Short 38,017 45,046 Net 33,393 12,961 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net dollar long by $3.214 billion 22 Oct 2019 Prior week week Long 38,170 42,162 Short 82,156 89,767 Net -43,986 -47,605 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net dollar short by $2.949 billion 22 Oct 2019 Prior week week Long 192,776 172,093 Short 79,826 58,617 Net 112,950 113,476 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net dollar long by $2.527 billion 22 Oct 2019 Prior week week Long 12,149 14,383 Short 52,291 54,546 Net -40,142 -40,163 (Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)