U.S. dollar net long position jumps to more than $20 billion in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net long U.S. dollar positioning climbed in the latest week, matching levels seen during the week of Dec. 3, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $21.21 billion in the week ended Feb. 25, compared with $14.78 billion the previous week. The Dec. 3 level for net long U.S. dollars was the highest since late June. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sandra Maler)