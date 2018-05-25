FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 7:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. dollar net short bets at lowest since early Jan -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar bets fell to the lowest since early January in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $7.98 billion in the week to May 22.

That compares with a net short position of $9.82 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value.

Euro net longs, meanwhile, shrank to 109,744 contracts, the smallest position since late December, CFTC data showed.

Speculators’ bets on the Japanese yen swung to a net short position of 2,767 contracts.

The net short position on bitcoin CBOE futures was at 1,659 contracts, down from a net short position of 1,874 contracts the previous week, the data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)

