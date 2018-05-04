U.S. dollar net short bets at seven-week low -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar bets fell to a seven-week low in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $15.15 billion in the week to May 1.

That compares with a net short position of $19.77 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value.

Swiss franc net shorts, meanwhile, grew to 19,456 contracts, the most since February, CFTC data showed.

Speculators’ bets on the Japanese yen swung to a net short position of 1,405 contracts.

Speculators’ net short position on bitcoin CBOE futures shrank to 1,597 contracts, from 1,829 contracts the previous week, the data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Grebler)