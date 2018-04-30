U.S. dollar net shorts fall to lowest since mid-March-CFTC, Reuters data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar position declined to its lowest level since mid-March, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released last Friday, in line with the surge in U.S. Treasury yields. The value of the net short dollar position was $19.77 billion in the week ended April 24, from $23.42 billion the previous week. Short-term investors have been short the dollar since mid-July last year. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position equivalent to $23.81 billion, down from $28.18 billion the previous week. Dollar shorts in the previous week had reached an extreme level that prompted a pullback and rebalancing of positions. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, rose 1.4 percent last week, its strongest weekly gain since the week of February 9. Jane Foley, senior FX strategist, at Rabobank in London attributed the decline in net short dollars to the firmer tone of U.S. Treasury yields. Benchmark, U.S. 10-year yields rose more than 3 percent last week, the highest in more than four years, bolstered by what some market participants believed to be rising inflation expectations. Foley added that while speculators maintained shorts last week, the U.S. dollar likely picked up support in the spot market as well. Euro longs, meanwhile, pulled back from record highs the previous week, declining to 130,594 contracts. Rabobank's Foley said the lack of hawkish commentary at last week's European Central Bank meeting prompted a softer tone for the euro in the spot market. Meanwhile, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures slipped to 1,829 contracts from 1,883 contracts the week before. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of just under $20,000 in December 2017 and has since fallen to as low as $5,920. On Monday, it was down 0.8 percent on the day at $9,318 on the BitStamp platform. After experiencing a slowdown for most of the year amid concerns of a clampdown on the space by regulators, crypto-currencies led by bitcoin are starting to regain traction, analysts said. Thomas Lee, managing partner and co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, in New York, believes bitcoin has bottomed and institutional investors have become net buyers of crypto-currencies. Lee said bitcoin could hit $25,000 by the end of the year. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-0.067 billion 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 59,253 49,433 Short 58,670 46,842 Net 583 2,591 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-19.965 billion 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 216,944 238,829 Short 86,350 87,353 Net 130,594 151,476 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $-3.264 billion 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 90,186 113,252 Short 52,821 65,550 Net 37,365 47,702 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.306 billion 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 29,376 24,967 Short 39,601 35,488 Net -10,225 -10,521 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $1.959 billion 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 23,559 28,575 Short 48,703 58,899 Net -25,144 -30,324 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $0.258 billion 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 49,580 29,832 Short 52,976 39,987 Net -3,396 -10,155 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.359 billion 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 140,739 155,624 Short 51,956 53,783 Net 88,783 101,841 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-1.739 billion 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 39,933 47,255 Short 15,499 19,652 Net 24,434 27,603 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)