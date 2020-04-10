U.S. dollar shorts hit fresh two-year record - CFTC, Reuters

By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short U.S. dollar positioning in the latest week touched their largest level since May 2018, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position was $10.5 billion in the week ended on April 7, from net shorts of $9.9 billion the previous week. Speculators have been short on the U.S. dollar for four consecutive weeks. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. The dollar has been pressured in the last few weeks by Federal Reserve measures which have flooded the financial system with dollars to address a liquidity crunch caused in part by demand for the U.S. currency. The dollar index was up 2.3% at the end of last week, before posting a weekly loss of 1.2% this week. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net dollar short by $-2.125 billion 07 Apr 2020 Prior week week Long 49,249 48,444 Short 26,839 30,162 Net 22,410 18,282 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net dollar short by $-10.236 billion 07 Apr 2020 Prior week week Long 161,185 155,047 Short 81,561 80,800 Net 79,624 74,247 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net dollar short by $-0.388 billion 07 Apr 2020 Prior week week Long 31,254 37,149 Short 27,561 32,156 Net 3,693 4,993 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net dollar short by $-0.644 billion 07 Apr 2020 Prior week week Long 11,186 10,389 Short 5,582 5,442 Net 5,604 4,947 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net dollar long by $1.56 billion 07 Apr 2020 Prior week week Long 17,052 21,517 Short 41,485 43,446 Net -24,433 -21,929 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net dollar long by $1.943 billion 07 Apr 2020 Prior week week Long 26,483 27,315 Short 61,881 58,979 Net -35,398 -31,664 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net dollar short by $0.162 billion 07 Apr 2020 Prior week week Long 26,766 28,435 Short 21,010 20,770 Net 5,756 7,665 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net dollar long by $0.959 billion 07 Apr 2020 Prior week week Long 9,968 8,040 Short 24,621 24,146 Net -14,653 -16,106 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Sandra Maler)