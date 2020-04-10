Bonds News
U.S. dollar shorts hit fresh two-year record - CFTC, Reuters

    By Kate Duguid
    NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short U.S.
dollar positioning in the latest week touched their largest
level since May 2018, according to calculations by Reuters and
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday.
    The value of the net short dollar position was $10.5 billion
in the week ended on April 7, from net shorts of $9.9 billion
the previous week. Speculators have been short on the U.S.
dollar for four consecutive weeks.
    U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of
International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian
dollars.
    The dollar has been pressured in the last few weeks by
Federal Reserve measures which have flooded the financial system
with dollars to address a liquidity crunch caused in part by
demand for the U.S. currency. 
    The dollar index was up 2.3% at the end of last week,
before posting a weekly loss of 1.2% this week.

    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net dollar short by $-2.125 billion 
         07 Apr 2020            Prior week
         week             
 Long             49,249            48,444
 Short            26,839            30,162
 Net              22,410            18,282
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net dollar short by $-10.236 billion
         07 Apr 2020            Prior week
         week             
 Long            161,185           155,047
 Short            81,561            80,800
 Net              79,624            74,247
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net dollar short by $-0.388 billion
         07 Apr 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             31,254           37,149
 Short            27,561           32,156
 Net               3,693            4,993
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net dollar short by $-0.644 billion
         07 Apr 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             11,186           10,389
 Short             5,582            5,442
 Net               5,604            4,947
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net dollar long by $1.56 billion
         07 Apr 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             17,052           21,517
 Short            41,485           43,446
 Net             -24,433          -21,929
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net dollar long by $1.943 billion 
         07 Apr 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             26,483           27,315
 Short            61,881           58,979
 Net             -35,398          -31,664
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net dollar short by $0.162 billion
         07 Apr 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long             26,766           28,435
 Short            21,010           20,770
 Net               5,756            7,665
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net dollar long by $0.959 billion 
         07 Apr 2020           Prior week
         week             
 Long              9,968            8,040
 Short            24,621           24,146
 Net             -14,653          -16,106
 

    

 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
