UPDATE 1-Portugal's CGD relaunches sale of Brazilian bank, board member says

LISBON, May 10 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest bank Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD) is relaunching the sale of its Brazilian business as part of its strategy to streamline its international presence, executive board member Francisco Cary told Reuters on Monday.

This will be CGD’s second attempt to sell its Brazilian lender after rejecting three binding offers at the end of 2019 because it said they did not reflect the real value of the bank.

Banco Caixa Geral-Brasil bank, which mainly serves corporate customers, held assets worth 1.35 billion reais ($256 million) at the end of 2020.

“BCG Brazil has continued to reconfigure and rationalise its structure and operations in 2020, and it has become evident that this is the opportune moment to test the market again, with the view of completing its sale,” Cary said in an emailed statement.

CGD last week received the Portuguese government’s green light for the sale of all or part of the Brazilian bank.

The three bidders in 2019 were: Brazilian investment firm Artesia Gestao de Recursos; Banco ABC Brasil, which is controlled by Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corporation; and Banco Luso Brasileiro, which is partly owned by Portugal’s Amorim Group.

It is not yet known whether any of them will bid again.

CGD’s profits fell 37% to 492 million euros ($598 million) in 2020, hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Its common equity ratio, or CET1, rose to 18.3% from 16.9% a year earlier.

When the European Commission cleared CGD’s 4 billion euro recapitalisation in 2017 on the grounds it did not involve any new state aid, it was agreed that the bank would cut its foreign assets by half by 2020.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Victoria Waldersee, Ingrid Melander and David Clarke)