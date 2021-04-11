Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Voting starts in Chad presidential election

By Reuters Staff

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) - Polling stations opened in Chad on Sunday for a presidential election in which incumbent Idriss Deby is widely expected to extend his three-decade rule despite growing signs of popular discontent and criticism over his handling of oil wealth.

Deby and his wife were the first to cast their ballot at a polling station in the central African nation’s capital of N’Djamena early on Sunday.

Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Gareth Jones

