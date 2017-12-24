FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 24, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 2 hours

Chad reshuffles finance, other key ministries - decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Chad’s President Idriss Deby on Sunday appointed Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul as minister of finance and also named new economy, security and justice ministers, a presidential decree showed.

Fadoul has served as interim finance minister since Deby sacked his predecessor, Christian Georges Diguimbaye, last month. The appointment comes amid stalled negotiations with Glencore over more than $1 billion in oil-backed loans Chad owes the commodities trader. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Dale Hudson)

