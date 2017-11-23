Chad's President Deby sacks finance minister - decree

N‘DJAMENA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chad’s President Idriss Deby has sacked Finance Minister Christian Georges Diguimbaye, a government decree showed.

The decree dated Nov. 21, reviewed by Reuters on Thursday, also dismissed secretary of state in charge of finances and budget Banata Tchalet Sow. It gave no reason for the sackings.

Their dismissal came amid a standoff with Swiss-based commodities giant Glencore over more than $1 billion the West African country owes it in oil-backed loans.