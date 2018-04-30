FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 4:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chad parliament approves new constitution expanding president's powers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N’DJAMENA, April 30 (Reuters) - Chad’s parliament on Monday overwhelmingly approved a new constitution that expands President Idriss Deby’s powers and could allow him to stay in office until 2033, in a vote boycotted by most opposition lawmakers.

The new constitution reimposes a two-term limit scrapped in a 2005 referendum. But it will not be applied retroactively, meaning Deby could serve two terms after the next election in 2021.

The constitution now heads to Deby for his signature. (Reporting By Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Edward McAllister)

