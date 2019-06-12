Financials
June 12, 2019 / 11:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian fund manager Challenger downgrades outlook

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Challenger Ltd on Thursday said it expected to record annual profit before tax towards the lower end of its guidance range, in line with market expectations of A$544 million ($376.9 million).

The Australian fund manager said it now expected to achieve the bottom end of the full-year 2019 normalised net profit before tax guidance range of A$545 million to A$565 million, and warned of hardly any growth in 2020 as well. ($1 = 1.4434 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below