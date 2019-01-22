Financials
January 22, 2019 / 10:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Challenger says profit to plunge after challenging first half

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Investment manager Challenger Ltd said on Wednesday it expects its interim net profit to plunge following a tumultuous first half marked by increased market volatility.

The company said it now expects statutory net profit of A$6 million ($4.27 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, a large drop from the A$195.4 million reported in the prior corresponding period.

Challenger will report its interim results on Feb. 12. ($1 = 1.4039 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)

