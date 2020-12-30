France offers Fincantieri extension on Chantiers shipbuilding deal

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - France is offering a one-month extension to Italy’s Fincantieri’s planned acquisition of shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
The offer is due to expire on Thursday and is still awaiting European antitrust approval, and an extension would allow the European Commission to finalise its procedure and Fincantieri to answer the Commission’s questions.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely
