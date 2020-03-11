EU's Vestager says Fincantieri-Chantiers decision due at end-April

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Fincantieri’s bid for Chantiers de l’Atlantique remains an open case and the European Union would take a decision by end-April, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday.

“I never comment in public on ongoing cases that have not been decided...a decision is slated for end-April,” Vestager told BFM Business TV.

Italian shipyard Fincantieri risks an EU antitrust veto against its bid for its French rival due to the difficulty of addressing regulators’ concerns, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)