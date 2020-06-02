Westlaw News
Chapter 13 debtors can shield ongoing 401(k) contributions from creditors – 6th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

Wage-earners who contribute to an employer-sponsored retirement plan can continue to do so at the same rate after filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection, a federal appeals court held Monday in a case of first impression nationwide.

In a 2-1 decision, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a Chapter 13 debtor’s voluntary contributions to her 401(k) are excluded from “disposable income” – the amount the debtor must pay her unsecured creditors for five years – to the extent those contributions “were regularly withheld from the debtor’s wages prior to her bankruptcy.”

