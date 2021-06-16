EV charging network ChargePoint launches solution for commercial fleets

June 16 (Reuters) - ChargePoint Holdings Inc, one of the world’s oldest and largest electric-vehicle charging networks, on Wednesday launched a comprehensive charging solution for commercial fleets to meet the increasing demand for electrified vehicles.

ChargePoint Express Plus will provide fleet management software combined with its AC and DC charging platforms that will provide solutions for light to heavy-duty vehicles across depot, on-route and at-home.

It will be available for early access fleet customers in summer and can be easily configured to meet depot requirements and scale as fleets grow and demand increases, the company said.

ChargePoint operates more than 115,000 charging ports globally, mostly in North America, and has previously said it is aiming to increase that to 2.5 million by 2025. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)