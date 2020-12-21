UK regulator fines Charles Schwab's unit nearly 9 million pounds

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Britain’s markets regulator has fined U.S.-listed Charles Schwab’s UK business 8.96 million pounds for failing to protect client assets, carrying out a regulated activity without permission and making a false statement to the watchdog.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said bit.ly/2WxaXN4 on Monday the breaches, which occurred between August 2017 and April 2019 affected retail customers at the financial services firm.