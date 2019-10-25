Company News
October 25, 2019 / 11:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cable operator Charter quarterly earnings edges past estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc edged past analysts’ estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit on Friday, as the cable operator attracted more customers for its broadband services, offsetting a drop in pay TV subscribers.

The second-largest broadband provider in the U.S. added 282,000 residential customers in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $387 million, or $1.74 per share, in the reported quarter from $493 million, or $2.11 per share, a year earlier.

The year-over-year drop in net income was due to a pension remeasurement gain in the third quarter of 2018.

Total revenue rose 5.1% to $11.45 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $11.41 billion and profit of $1.66, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below