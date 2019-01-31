Company News
Cable operator Charter beats quarterly revenue estimates

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc topped quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as the cable operator attracted more customers for its internet services, offsetting a drop in video subscribers.

The company added 289,000 residential internet customers in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $296 million, or $1.29 per share, from $9.55 billion, or $34.56 per share, a year earlier, when the company booked a huge tax benefit.

Total revenue rose 5.9 percent to $11.23 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $11.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

